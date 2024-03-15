Council under fire over late submission to offshore wind zone consultation

Warrnambool council has been criticised for its late submission to the offshore wind zone but the city's chief says it had permission to do so.
Warrnambool's then mayor Debbie Arnott wrote directly to the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen on October 9 - more than five weeks after the submission period for public consultation closed on August 31, 2023.
Former mayor Mike Neoh questioned why the council couldn't meet the statutory deadline, describing the letter that was sent as "pretty basic".
"Council needs to say why they missed the deadline," he said.
Mr Neoh said he wondered if sending a letter so long after the due date was a "hail Mary".
He said other councils in the region had managed to get their submissions in through the proper channels by the due date including Moyne Shire Council who got its in on the last day.
The public consultation ran for 64 days from June 28 to August 31, 2023.
Warrnambool council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council had met with department staff when they were in Warrnambool in early August and he, along with other council representatives, attended the public consultation meeting held at the Lighthouse Theatre.
"We had then been doing some research and discussing it with councillors," he said.
"When it became apparent that we were going to struggle to meet the consultation time frame, there had been a conversation with the department and we had been effectively told we could make our submission outside of that consultation period.
"So that's what we did."
A copy of the letter written by Cr Arnott that was sent directly to Mr Bowen on October 9 is now on the council's website.
Mr Mason said the council had contacted the department before the consultation period had closed about making a late submission and were told they could write directly to the minister.
He said the content of the letter addressed the issues that had been discussed directly with department staff during face-to-face meetings in August.
"We're confident that council's position was considered by the minister, obviously well and truly before a decision was made," Mr Mason said.
Mayor Ben Blain said the letter had been sent straight to Mr Bowen to make sure he heard the council's concerns.
The minister responded to the letter on January 4, he said, thanking the council for bringing its concerns to his attention.
Mr Mason said the submissions from Moyne and Warrnambool opposed wind farms off the coast and ended up in the zone but Glenelg Shire, which showed "in principle" support did not.
"The fact that councils were either for or against doesn't seem a persuasive or swaying factor in the minister's decision," he said.
But Mr Neoh said if the council's submission was to be accepted, it compromised the credibility of the consultation process.
"The process is closed to all but open to some. Is it one or is it 10 late submissions?" he said.
"It comes down to governance.
"Is the process now compromised because of a late submission?"
Mr Neoh said if the council had more time to write its submission, why didn't it put it out to the community for engagement.
"On a huge issue like this, why wasn't that submission put out as a draft for feedback?" he asked.
The minister and Cr Arnott were contacted for comment but did not respond.
