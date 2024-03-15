The Standard
Council under fire over late submission to offshore wind zone consultation

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
Warrnambool put in a late submission to the proposed wind zone.
Warrnambool council has been criticised for its late submission to the offshore wind zone but the city's chief says it had permission to do so.

