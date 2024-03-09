Crowds flock to day two of Port Fairy Folk Festival

Crowds are flocking in for day two of the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Punters carrying picnic rugs and camp chairs were seen arriving in droves to catch the first artists of the day on Saturday, March 9, 2024, including Northern Territory's David Garnham and The Reasons To Live, Opelousas from Melbourne and the south-west's Sophia Whitney and Billy Barker.
Festival management announced some events would be cancelled amid Saturday's severe heat forecast.
A total fire ban was declared by the CFA the day before.
It was 35 degrees in Port Fairy at 11.30am.
Events at the Fiddler's Green and Flag Circle will be cancelled between 1.30pm and 5.30pm.
But the show goes on inside the festival site with Saturday's bill set to include the much-anticipated headliner Sharon Shannon, who flew in from Galway in Ireland the day before, and famed rock legend Graham Nash who will make his Folkie debut.
Festival management urged punters in an announcement to "drink lots of water and keep yourselves cool".
There are numerous free water sites set up around the festival thanks to a new Wannon Water drinkwater station.
Upwards of 20,000 people are expected to converge on the seaside village this weekend.
This crowd will be split between the ticketed crowd in the main arena at Southcombe Park and those enjoying free activities in the town's CBD.
Port Fairy Folk Festival president Bruce Leishman previously said steps were in place to counter the heat wave.
"We will have misters in place to help cool the crowd," Mr Leishman said.
"There will be more small marquees put up for shelter and there could be some program changes in the bigger tents to make it more comfortable for crowds at certain times."
