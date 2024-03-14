Removing appeal rights for renewables could 'shut out' region's communities

Moyne Shire's mayor fears communities will be "shut out of the decision-making process" after changes were made to the way renewable energy projects are approved.
It comes after the Victorian government announced it would remove the ability for third parties to appeal planning decisions for renewable energy projects through the Victorian Administrative Appeals Tribunal from April 1.
The change would remove the planning panel process and third-party appeal rights at VCAT amid the rise of the not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) movement.
Councillor Ian Smith said he was seeking assurances from the state government community concerns would still be heard and taken into consideration.
"The panel process was an opportunity for the community and stakeholders like council to put forward their concerns and have them heard by an independent group who then made recommendations to the minister," he said.
"I want assurances from the premier and planning minister that community concerns will still be heard and given due consideration - not just received and filed. I want to know how that process will work with the removal of planning panels and VCAT objections.
"I'll be reaching out to the premier, the minister and the department to highlight how critical it is the views of the community who will be hosting these projects for the next 25 years are given the utmost respect and consideration."
The shire is already host to 310 operating wind turbines and another 410 under construction or in planning, covering around 12 per cent of the total land area.
Cr Smith said the council's position on renewable energy developments had not changed and it was still calling for a pause on new developments until strategic land use planning was completed.
"What we are asking is for the government to give consideration to the communities who are already doing the heavy lifting when it comes to these types of developments," he said.
"It is equally critical that upfront pre-application engagement is undertaken by developers with the local communities to inform design of projects.
"Moyne is in a unique position to provide advice about the on-the ground experiences our communities have had with renewable developments and what we would like to see as standard practice for new developments.
"Moyne's experience is important to ensuring process improvement, and we would value the ability to continue to be part of that engagement with ministers and department.
"We are a key stakeholder and we still expect to engage with the department, we don't want our experience and the valid concerns and views of our communities shut out of the decision-making process."
