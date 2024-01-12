The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Absolute shemozzle': Offshore windfarm decision looms for south-west zone

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated January 12 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view of the proposed offshore windfarm from Cape Bridgewater. Picture supplied
The view of the proposed offshore windfarm from Cape Bridgewater. Picture supplied

A decision on the south-west's offshore windfarm zone is not far away with the federal government saying an announcement will be made early this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.