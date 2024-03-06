The Standard
'Aghast': Wind zone decision for Warrnambool, Moyne met with shock

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 6 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 4:54pm
Climate change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen officially announces the zone for offshore windfarms at the Portland Smelter. Picture by Sean McKenna
Climate change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen officially announces the zone for offshore windfarms at the Portland Smelter. Picture by Sean McKenna

News that Warrnambool and Port Fairy would be home to offshore wind farms, not Portland, has been met with shock and sparked concerns about the whale nursery.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

