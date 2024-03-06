'Aghast': Wind zone decision for Warrnambool, Moyne met with shock

News that Warrnambool and Port Fairy would be home to offshore wind farms, not Portland, has been met with shock and sparked concerns about the whale nursery.
Federal climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen was in Portland on Wednesday, March 6, to tout the jobs the new wind zone would create and the green energy it would produce.
Warrnambool City Council's deputy mayor Vicki Jellie, who travelled to Portland for the announcement, said she was "aghast" when she saw the map of the new zone and raised her concerns about the impact on whales and fisheries with the minister.
"I was in shock," she said.
"It's my personal view that I've got grave concerns about our whale nursery in Warrnambool."
Cr Jellie said the Logans Beach whale nursery where southern right whales came to calve each year was something Warrnambool was renowned for.
She said seismic testing would be needed for wind farms, and the council had voted against its use last year.
"The infrastructure will be here in Portland and they're talking jobs for Portland while it seems that Warrnambool and Moyne will be carrying the heavy load of having it there," she said.
"Are we going to get jobs?"
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said offshore wind farms bordering the whale nursery was a big move.
Cr Blain said when the council was building the city's new boat ramp at the harbour last year, the council wasn't allowed to drive in the pylons until the whales had moved on.
"So that held up our boat ramp," he said.
Cr Blain said the council was seeking commitments to make sure transmission lines didn't run through Warrnambool.
Mr Bowen said where the offshore power connected to the grid "was a matter for wind farm" companies who would outline in their plans in their submissions for feasibility licences.
Companies have until July to apply but they would still have to get environmental approval.
Mr Bowen said there was "still a long way to go" in the approval process, and it would be between 2030 to 2032 before there would be any turbines on the horizon.
"I'm not going to rush it. It's ready when it's ready," he said.
Mr Bowen said whales already interacted with offshore wind farms around the world, as well as gas rigs, oil rigs, cargo ships and cruise ships.
"The biggest single threat to whales life in the world is climate change," he said.
Mr Bowen said he had considered all impacts on marine life, including whales in making his decision.
"I'm confident that the area I'm declaring takes that into account," he said.
More than 3000 submissions to the proposed wind zone were received - including from councils.
He said he had taken on board concerns about the Bonney Upwelling and sacred nature of Deen Maar in deciding to scale back the size of the wind zone.
After touring the Portland Aluminium Smelter, Mr Bowen described the wind zone declaration as a big announcement for jobs in the region, creating 2610 jobs and power for two million homes.
"It helps secure the future of this wonderful smelter," he said.
The smelter is already partly powered by onshore wind but Mr Bowen said offshore would give it the "full answer" for its renewable energy needs.
"Renewable energy is great but we all know onshore wind and solar are busier at some part of the day than others," he said.
"Offshore wind is regarded by the International Energy Agency as dispatchable renewable energy because it is always windy."
Mr Bowen said disaptchable renewable energy was what the key to the future of places like the Portland smelter.
But, he said because it was so windy, offshore turbines needed a lot of maintenance and that meant a lot of jobs.
Mr Bowen said the offshore wind farms would create jobs at the Port of Portland once the turbines were operational and Portland's airport would be busier.
He wouldn't be drawn on whether Warrnambool airport could be in line for an upgrade or if the city's breakwater would finally get fixed. Instead he said that would be something wind farm companies could help local authorities with.
Moyne mayor Ian Smith questioned the minister about whether there was any room left for offshore wind farms to connect to the grid which was "virtually full" and was "a big problem".
Mr Bowen said the government was always in talks with governments and companies about upgrading the network.
