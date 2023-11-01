The Port Fairy Folk Festival has taken out a state award for the second year in a row.
The event won the publicly-voted best regional festival category in the Music Victoria Awards at a ceremony in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 31.
The awards are an annual, high profile celebration of the state's music community.
The 2023 festival, which was held at Southcombe Park from March 10 to 13, featured Billy Bragg, The Waifs, Josh Pyke and Warrnambool's Find Your Voice Collective all-abilities choir.
Port Fairy Folk Festival vice president Shane Lenehan said the win was testament to the 1000 people, including the staff, volunteers and contractors, who made the event possible.
"It was quite surprising to be honest but a real honour," Mr Lenehan said.
"Clearly none of us do what we do for accolades but it's nice to get the recognition for all the hard work."
The festival runs annually during the March Labour Day long weekend and is supported by the Moyne Shire Council.
"It's a huge monumental effort to build the village for the weekend itself but the running of the festival is all year around," Mr Lenehan said.
He said the win was a major coup for the community.
"I think winning the category puts Port Fairy on the map as a world class festival."
The Port Fairy Folk Festival Committee was also recently recognised with a group award at Wannon MP Dan Tehan's volunteer awards in Mortlake in October.
The festival is also a finalist in the 2023 Victorian Tourism awards, alongside the Port Fairy and Region Visitor Information Service.
Mr Lenehan said early bird tickets for the 2024 festival, which will run from March 8 to 11, were almost sold out.
