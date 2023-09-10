Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash will perform at the 47th Port Fairy Folk Festival in 2024.
The gigs forms part of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash (and Young) founding members' first solo headline tour in Australia and New Zealand.
Folkie, which won the best regional festival at the 2022 Music Victoria Awards, will run from March 8 to 11.
The festival's program director Justin Rudge said the organisers were honoured to have Nash on the program.
"Our audiences will be drawn to his storytelling and songs which I'm sure can be found in many record collections around the world," he said.
"This first line-up represents contemporary and classic folk as told through some of the greatest singer-songwriters of today and we are so excited to be sharing this music with music lovers and the community of Port Fairy."
The other international artists joining Nash on the bill are: The SongBirds and Cam Cole from the United States of America, Daoiri Farrell and Lorraine Nash from Ireland, Finnish fiddle duo Teho, Gaby Moreno from Guatemala, Quote the Raven from Canada, Gangar from Norway and Gnoss from Scotland.
Three Australian artists fill out the roster; Wergaia and Wemba Wemba woman Alice Skye (born Alice Anderson), Sarah Blasko and indie trio Sons of the East.
Loyal Folkie fans were given the opportunity to purchase subscriber tickets in August, which orgranisers said sold out in record-time.
"The money from every ticket purchased goes straight back into our community to support the wonderful Port Fairy and surrounds," a statement by the festival said.
"We appreciate the passion and dedication of Folkies who have purchased a ticket with the confidence that they will experience something unique and special."
Early bird tickets are now available.
