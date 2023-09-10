The Standard
Graham Nash announced in 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival line-up

Lillian Altman
Aaron Smith
By Lillian Altman, and Aaron Smith
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
Graham Nash performs on stage with Crosby, Stills and Nash in Tasmania in 2012. Nash has been included in the first line-up for the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash will perform at the 47th Port Fairy Folk Festival in 2024.

