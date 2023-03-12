The Standard
Billy Bragg headlines Port Fairy Folk Festival

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:52am
British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg was the headliner for his debut at Port Fairy Folk Festival this year. He performed two sets across the festival.

British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg's Melbourne shows were delayed twice, giving him the opportunity to headline this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

