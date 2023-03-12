Port Fairy Folk Festival has wrapped up for another year.
The 46th Folkie will wrap up on Monday, March 13, after four days of an array of south-west, Australian and international music, dancing, family fun, catch ups with friends, food and drinks.
Headliner Billy Bragg played to packed out tents for two sets and Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke played music on several stages and read his children's books in the Flag Circle.
Some artists were so captivating everyone in the tent was sitting down watching their sets in awe, while others got people of all ages up and dancing.
The Shebeen stage went off to a capacity crowd on the afternoon of March 12, with The Big Sunday Singout with Jimi Hocking and Claymore.
Warrnambool's Find Your Voice Collective all abilities choir rocked out with a few special guests joining them on stage.
Port Fairy group The Southern Ocean Band released its second album, Into the Blue as they took to the stage over the weekend.
But it wasn't all about the music with market stalls selling plenty of wares, workshops of different kinds were also held.
The festivities continued onto the streets of Port Fairy with the street fair.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021.
