Port Fairy welcomes 8000 people for Folk Festival

By Ben Silvester
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 7:00am
A packed Sackville Street in the middle of Port Fairy's CBD during the 2022 edition of the Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy's population will more than triple over the Labour Day weekend as tourists flood in for the annual Folk Festival.

