Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
The 46th Port Fairy Folk Festival is underway.
Concert-goers were welcomed to Southcombe Park with a street parade by the Warrnambool Pipe Band marching along the street to the festival gate.
A Welcome to Country was conducted by Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe Senior near the Archie Roach Foundation Stage which was launched at the 2022 festival before Roach's passing in July.
Music lovers young and old began to stream in on Friday afternoon to kick off the annual festival.
There was plenty of music and activities for all ages.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
