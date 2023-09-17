Port Fairy Folk Festival is vying to win a publicly-voted state music award for the second year in a row.
The Folkie is nominated in the best regional festival category in the Music Victoria Awards, an annual, high profile celebration of the state's music community.
The 2023 festival, which ran at Southcombe Park from March 10 to 13, featured Billy Bragg, The Waifs, Josh Pyke and Warrnambool's Find Your Voice Collective all-abilities choir.
Musicians from the south-west also nominated for an award include Nigel Wearne in the best blues work category and Leah Senior for best regional act and best folk work.
Wearne is originally from Woodford but has spent time in the past few years performing and attending music conferences overseas including stints in the United Kingdom and United States of America.
Senior, who is originally from Warrnambool, embarked on her first US tour in 2022.
Cast your vote at musicvictoria.com.au by Friday, October 13.
The winners in the industry and publicly-voted awards will be announced in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 31.
