The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Port Fairy Folk Festival, Nigel Wearne, Leah Senior nominated for Music Victoria Awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Pyke, who has family links to the town's Mott's Cottage, reads his book to children at the 2023 Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Sean McKenna
Josh Pyke, who has family links to the town's Mott's Cottage, reads his book to children at the 2023 Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Sean McKenna

Port Fairy Folk Festival is vying to win a publicly-voted state music award for the second year in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.