Warrnambool-born musician Leah Senior will perform a hometown show on Saturday months after returning from her first US tour.
The Melbourne-based musician will perform two sets alongside Ned Collette and Michael Beach at The Dart and Marlin on March 25 from 7pm.
"In the first set it will be Michael and I playing one big set of our own music (intertwined with) playing together," Senior said.
"The second set we're all playing together, mostly Ned's songs and a couple of mine.
"We wanted to do something a bit different and it's always really fun learning each others songs - it makes it exciting for us as well."
Senior said they prepared for the gig across two rehearsals in Melbourne with the chemistry showing between the friends.
"I had to do a little bit of homework, but I'm sure we all did a little bit of homework," she said.
"I've been a fan of Ned anyway so I knew a bunch of his songs pretty well so it's not hard to sing along and (it was the) same with Michael.
"I know of them as people and musicians and love their music, so it's been really easy."
On the night, Senior will be joined on stage by her partner, Jesse Williams, along with Joe Talia and Ben Bourke.
The show comes off the back of supporting eclectic Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
The tour had pit-stops in 12 cities in the US and three in Canada.
"It was really fun. We had a ball. It was novel to play in front of US audiences," Senior said.
"I think they're a lot more vocal than Australian audiences and we felt really welcomed which was really nice.
"Because King Gizzard's music is so diverse, they in particular have fostered an audience that is really open to new music so we felt very comfortable performing in front of them.
"They (the fans) were really sweet and supportive considering many of them wouldn't have known who we were."
Senior said when not travelling between cities on a tour bus or performing music, they rode bicycles around the cities and visited record shops.
Looking to the future, Senior is working on new music for an album being released in winter and will play more shows in the US later this year.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
