The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Warrnambool's Leah Senior will perform at The Dart and Marlin on March 25

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:23am, first published March 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-born musician Leah Senior will perform alongside Ned Collette and Michael Beach at The Dart and Marlin on March 25. Picture by Jacob Stephens

Warrnambool-born musician Leah Senior will perform a hometown show on Saturday months after returning from her first US tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.