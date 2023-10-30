The Standard
Warrnambool taxi company apologises for staff shortages, delays

Updated October 30 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 12:54pm
Warrnambool Radio Taxis will have two additional vehicles on the road in the coming weeks.
A shortage of workers left a taxi company unable to avoid lengthy delays for some south-west passengers, according to the business owner.

