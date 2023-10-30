The installation of a depot for the state's container deposit scheme is creating job opportunities at a Warrnambool social enterprise.
The container deposit scheme will reward Victorians with a 10-cent refund for every eligible can, carton and bottle they return to reverse vending machines from November 1, 2023.
The depot will operate out of are-able's (formerly WDEA Works) Albert Street premises.
Are-able NDIS services manager Nick Membery said hosting the scheme aligned with its other environmental and sustainability-focused businesses.
He said it contributed to their efforts to build a circular economy, "in which all the elements in the production cycle are used or recycled, so that there is no pollution and no waste".
"The scheme has also provided us with another sustainable employment opportunity for people living with disabilities," Mr Membery said.
He said the organisation jumped on the opportunity to be part of the program because it was vital to minimise waste where possible.
"This initiative represents another means by which we can contribute to this cause," Mr Membery said.
"We are already involved in e-waste recycling, clothing and a diverse range of goods through the Big R's Shed, so it aligns seamlessly with our ongoing efforts."
Elsewhere in the region machines have been installed across sites in Warrnambool, Dennington, Koroit, Hamilton, Port Fairy, Coleraine, Heywood, Casterton, Terang and Timboon.
Anyone who drops off items at the Warrnambool depot or any other drop-off points must download the CDS Vic West app to receive their refund.
The refunds are distributed as a retail cash voucher, digital transfer to a bank account or donation to a charity.
Eligible containers include non-concentrated fruit or vegetable juice, flavoured milk, beer, soft drink and mixed spirits with exempt items being glass wine and spirit bottles, juice bottles bigger than one litre, milk, cordial, concentrated fruit or vegetable juice and health tonics.
Community groups and charities will be encouraged to set up donation points or refund collection points, or host collection drives, as an easy way to fundraise.
The program will be run in the south-west by TOMRA Cleanaway.
TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive officer James Dorney said in addition to the 128 refund points already installed across Melbourne and regional Victoria, more will be erected in the coming months.
Some of the sites already set up in the south-west:
