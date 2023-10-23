The Standard
Volunteering alive and well: Award nod for south-west community members

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 23 2023 - 1:53pm
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan with Macarthur's Sandra Addinsall and awards guest speaker Mick Murphy.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan with Macarthur's Sandra Addinsall and awards guest speaker Mick Murphy.

Macarthur's Sandra Addinsall has helped raise $217,000 for the Royal Children's Hospital in the past 10 years.

