Macarthur's Sandra Addinsall has helped raise $217,000 for the Royal Children's Hospital in the past 10 years.
She was recognised as an inspiring individual for her efforts as volunteer area manager for the Good Friday Appeal in the Wannon volunteer awards.
Ms Addinsall has a team of volunteers, who help her collect money, bake and seek goods for the community auction or the Good Friday annual dinner at the town's recreation reserve.
In her nomination, Ms Addinsall was described as "incredibly resourceful and determined to achieve the best possible result for the Good Friday Appeal each year".
Inspiring individual awards
Hamilton's Cindy Benson also received an inspiring individual award.
The registered nurse has been volunteering at Western District Health Service for almost 10 years.
Ms Benson has touched the lives of countless people as secretary/treasurer of the Hamilton Base Hospital Auxiliary, generously giving her time to fundraise for the hospital while also working as a ward volunteer.
She also makes 'comfort cushions' for grieving families.
Ms Benson crafts cushions from an article of treasured clothing from the deceased family member.
"Cindy's commitment to her community and genuine care for others reminds us of the power of kindness and the difference one person can make in the lives of many," her nomination read.
Cobden's John Brewer received an inspiring individual award for his 45 years of service to the town's SES unit.
Mr Brewer has held many positions, including acting and deputy controller, and has been involved in hundreds of emergency events.
He was on the Cobden Scouts and Guides committee for 10 years and led many working bees at the Scout hall.
Port Fairy's Nick Grimmer received an award for his work establishing a junior soccer league in Port Fairy.
He recognised the need to provide an opportunity for primary aged kids to learn and play soccer and then did something about it.
Mortlake's Eddie Harris was recognised for his dedication and commitment to the Mortlake community through his voluntary role at the Mortlake Recreation Reserve.
Mr Harris volunteered to assist the Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee with the day-to-day running of the reserve and facilities after the construction of the multi-purpose facility.
Elliminyt's Margaret Invermee received an award for her dedication to the Frank Minchinton Cancer Treatment Centre in Colac Area Health.
Portland's Jennifer Johns was recognised for her contribution to the Friends of the Great South West Walk Committee.
Ms Johns commits a large amount of time as president of the committee and shows outstanding leadership and a commitment to developing other volunteer's skills.
Cobrico's Helen Langley was awarded for her extraordinary contribution to the Timboon Field Naturalist Club for more than 50 years.
Since the 1990s, Helen has been an office bearer for the Timboon branch, which saw her awarded life membership - a first for the club.
Cobden's Beryl Meade was recognised for her contribution over many decades to the community of Cobden.
She was a member of the Parents Club at the Cobden Kinder, Cobden Primary School and Cobden Technical College, assisting with all aspects of fundraising and activities.
Portland's Roger Middleton received an award for his contribution to the Portland community.
He has been a valued member of the Portland BMX Club committee, taking on various roles including president and track Coordinator.
Mr Middleton is also a club official through AusCycling.
When the club has large events, Mr Middleton takes annual leave to prepare the track
Port Fairy's Shaun Murrihy was recognised for his service to the Port Fairy Football Netball Club.
Mr Murrihy has been a loyal Seagull since he was born in 1964.
His father was a 1958 premiership player and his family is well-known in the Port Fairy Football Netball Club and community.
Portland's Debra Robinson received an award for her contribution to the Portland Bay School as a past school president.
Recently celebrating 16 years of service, Ms Robinson has been a dedicated member of the school community, attending more than 160 school council meetings.
Ms Robinson oversaw many major changes to the school, including campaigning and lobbying for a new school location.
Strathkellar's Melissa Schulz was commended for her tireless volunteer work with the Hamilton Riding for the Disabled Centre for more than a decade.
Her work in the centre has had an enormous impact on the program participants and her fellow volunteers.
Heywood's Madeline Sutton received an award for her volunteer contribution to the Portland BMX Club.
She is always the first to lend a hand and encourage new parents to join the club, patiently walking them through the process of BMX licensing and equipment requirements.
Warrnambool's Marilyn Woodward was recognised for her volunteer work with Anglicare Warrnambool.
Ms Woodward has been a member of the management committee, and a volunteer with the drop-in centre for more than 15 years.
She has also volunteered with the emergency resources centre, which distributes emergency food parcels.
Ms Woodward is also the convenor of the 'Get out for Good' program since its inception 10 years ago.
The program provides support and encouragement to those who are about to be released from the state prison system.
Warrnambool's Sienna Gladstone received an award for her advocacy and leadership.
She is a proficient public speaker, role model and mentor who was awarded 2023 VCE Leader of the Year and won the Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title.
Sienna was also selected as a 2022 ABC Heywire winner for her inspiring piece "Pretty isn't about how you look, it's about how you feel."
Portland's Stella Middleton was celebrated for her leadership and fundraising efforts as a member of the Portland BMX Club.
Stella has achieved success in BMX racing at both a state and national level and is also a member of the junior committee.
Balmoral's Justin Mutch received an award for a fundraising campaign he coordinated to raise funds for the Balmoral Bush Nursing Centre.
As a result of the fundraiser, a speciality patient monitor was purchased that can detect deterioration in a patient in an emergency.
Cobden's Willoughby Perriss was awarded for his contribution to the Cobden community through his volunteering.
When Willoughby is not studying or working at the local pool, he volunteers as a first responder, community advocate and change-maker.
Willoughby is one of the youngest members of the Progressing Cobden group and is also a member of the local fire brigade.
Portland's Jack Thorp received an award for his leadership and fundraising efforts for the Portland BMX Club.
Jack is a previous Wannon Sports Award winner for his achievements in BMX racing, but this award is in recognition of his off-field contribution to the club.
Jack helped raise more than $17,000 towards a new building for the club - together with fellow rider Stella Middleton.
David Kenna from The Sisters was recognised for his 40 years of dedicated service to the Country Fire Authority.
Mr Kenna joined the CFA to make the community a better and safer place to live.
Dennington's Riley Madden was recognised for amazing volunteer work with St John Ambulance.
Riley was recently awarded the 2023 St John Ambulance Victoria Champion Award.
Koroit's Stephen McDowell received an award for his leadership and dedication to the CFA and SES.
Mr McDowell has been involved in planning for flood emergencies, fire management and local disasters.
Portland's Bruce Caslake was recognised for his service and dedication as a volunteer for the St John Ambulance service.
He was among 45 St John Ambulance volunteers who received a National Emergency Medal earlier this year in recognition of his efforts during the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires.
Birregurra's Vicki Jeffrey received an award her decades of service to the community of Birregurra.
A well-known and respected member of the community, Ms Jeffrey volunteers for numerous leadership roles with the Birregurra Community Group, the Birregurra Festival, Birregurra Markets, Colac RSL Show and Shine and Colac Area Health.
Koroit's Bernie Murray was recognised for his many years of service to the Koroit Football Netball Club.
For more than 40 years, Bernie has waved the flags as goal umpire for the Saints and retired this year with much fanfare from the club.
Cobden's Bill Nelson was praised for his extraordinary volunteer service over five decades.
A valued and respected member of the Cobden community, Mr Nelson has been involved with the Cobden CFA for more than 50 years, taking on many roles including secretary and lieutenant.
Cobden's Marie Oborne was recognised for incredible dedication and commitment to volunteering over a period of seven decades.
She is a local icon due to her selfless contribution to both the Cobden Football/Netball Club and the Cobden Hospital.
Cobden's Trevor Roberts received an award for being a long-standing volunteer and contributor to several organisations and community groups in Cobden.
He has been a member of the Cobden Cemetery Trust committee for 40 years and is a life member.
He is also a life member of the Cobden Bowls Club and has been a member of the Cobden CFA for more than 30 years.
Cobden's Heather Walsh was recognised for her significant contribution over many years to several organisations in the town of Cobden.
She has been a member of Progressing Cobden and the Cobden Chamber of Commerce for more than 50 years. She has also been president, secretary and treasurer for the Young Farmers.
She was a member of the Cobden Spring Festival Committee for 20 years and was one of the founding committee members of the Cobden Dairy Theme Park.
Ms Walsh volunteers her time at the Cobden Information Centre and is also a member of a committee looking to develop a free camp in Cobden.
