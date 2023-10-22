There was an undeniable and unique buzz at the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre on Saturday as young and old community members gathered to celebrate its first birthday.
The celebrations included an impromptu performance by Warrnambool men's group the Tin Shed Singers who sang a traditional shanty which was modified with their own words for the occasion.
They also sang a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday delighting the young attendees revelling in the special occasion.
Library users wrote heartfelt birthday messages to the library and its staff congratulating and thanking them, which were pinned on the wall.
Comments included "great place, great building, great books" while another said "we just love the fun, variety, opportunities and books you've given us".
The $20.25 million library and learning centre, designed by Kosloff Architecture, was a joint project between Warrnambool City Council, South West TAFE and the state government.
Warrnambool City Council manager of recreation and culture Ali Kemp said it was an exciting and momentous occasion with much to celebrate.
"This (library) has won numerous awards," she said. "I think we're up to six design and architecture awards that we've won which is just such a credit and such an amazing celebration for our city.
"It's become a real part of the community which is fantastic."
Mrs Kemp provided some opening year statistics and said more than 197,000 people had visited the library in the past 12 months.
"We've welcomed 6080 new members, that's over 500 new members a month, taking our total membership to nearly 12,000 or 34 per cent of the population of Warrnambool," Mrs Kemp said.
She said more than 220,000 items had been borrowed and the library had hosted 574 social inclusion, learning and literacy programs which 15,500 people have attended since it opened.
"That's a 268 per cent increase on participation than in the old library for the same number of programs because we have these amazing spaces," she said.
South West TAFE corporate services executive manager Shannyn Martin said it was a fantastic occasion and the library was "10 years in the making" .
Ms Martin said SWTAFE representatives were thrilled the library had been such a success and they looked forward to strengthening partnerships and seeing more people enjoy the space.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott said libraries offered "many things to many people and empowered all ages".
"This place brings people together, it nurtures lifelong learning and empowers individuals to learn, discover and grow," Cr Arnott said.
"A big happy first birthday to the Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre. It's just a wonderful place."
Warrnambool's Ilma Cakes & Co, which opened its first shopfront in the city in August 2023, spent many a day at the library dreaming up ideas for their new-look business.
They created the book-themed cake which was a hit with youngsters who lined up for a slice after excitedly singing Happy Birthday to the library.
