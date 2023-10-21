The Standard
South-west residents wake to earthquake tremors

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 22 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:06am
The earthquake occurred at Apollo Bay. Picture: Geoscience Australia
The earthquake occurred at Apollo Bay. Picture: Geoscience Australia

Update: 11.15am: The magnitude 5.0 magnitude earthquake that hit Apollo Bay was the largest in the area since 1981.

