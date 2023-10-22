The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lyndoch Living says primary care building sale won't affect healthcare

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 22 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lyndoch Living says the sale of its $25 million primary care building won't affect the provision of healthcare services to its aged care residents.
Lyndoch Living says the sale of its $25 million primary care building won't affect the provision of healthcare services to its aged care residents.

Lyndoch Living says its provision of GP services for its residents will be unchanged by the attempted sale of its $25 million primary healthcare centre building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.