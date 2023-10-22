The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Justin Fedley rejoins Allansford ahead for 2024 season

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 22 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Fedley, pictured kicking for Allansford during the 2019 season, has returned to the Cats. File picture
Justin Fedley, pictured kicking for Allansford during the 2019 season, has returned to the Cats. File picture

Allansford coach Tim Nowell believes the return of a favourite son can help take his side to the "next level" as it chases a return to finals in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.