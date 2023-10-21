A home sold at auction in Warrnambool's Whites Road on Saturday is believed to have set a record price for the street.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 172 Whites Road, in the city's north-east, sold for $1.033 million to a couple from Camperdown who are retiring.
Ray White Warrnambool senior sales agent Tessa Stephens said the million-dollar-plus sale price for the former Bryan and Petersen display home was "a street record for Whites Road, I believe".
She said there were two bidders vying for the property and the under-bidder was relocating to the city.
It sold within its price guide of $969,000 to $1.055 million.
"It's a beautiful home," Mrs Stephens said. It's in immaculate condition with beautiful landscaping. It's just very impressive."
Meanwhile, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 57 Canterbury Road, belonging to author Paul Jennings, sold for $1.140 million.
Bidding was between four parties for the home in one of the city's most prestigious residential locations, with the property attracting more than 100 inspections during its campaign.
About 80 people attended the auction on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
Harris & Wood auctioneer Danny Harris said there was an opening bid of $900,000 and offers rose in $10,000 increments with a couple of $5000 bids towards the end.
Mr Harris said they were quoting $925,000 to $975,000 for the property and the sale price was "in excess of the owners' expectations".
The property sold to a Melbourne family relocating to Warrnambool, while its owners are downsizing and planned to remain in the area, Mr Harris said.
Across town, a three-bedroom home at Connemara Road, in the city's north, attracted interest from seven bidders, selling for $591,000.
Ray White Warrnambool senior sales agent Tessa Stephens said the Connemara Road result exceeded agent expectations.
"The range was indicative of $500,000 to $550,000 so it sold in excess of the top of the range quite comfortably," Mrs Stephens said. "People liked the location and the big block."
Meanwhile, a three-bedroom home at 5 Hayley Drive, in the city's north and close to Northpoint Shopping Centre, sold for $535,000, within its $490,000 to $539,000 price guide.
Mrs Stephens said bidding for Hayley Drive was between three parties. It opened at $490,000 and rose in $10,000 increments to $530,000 before a final $5000 bid took it to the final sale price of $535,000.
Hayley Drive sold to a Warrnambool couple who plan to live at the property, she said.
A two-bedroom unit at 8/151 Raglan Parade, near Gateway Plaza in the city's east, sold under the hammer to one bidder, an owner-occupier, for $375,000.
"Bidding opened at $350,000 and moved between vendor bids and bidding to get to $375,000 which then sold," she said.
Mrs Stephens said six of the seven homes Ray White auctioned in the city on Saturday sold, with a two-bedroom unit at 1/35 Whites Road passed in after no bids were received.
A three-bedroom townhouse at 4/44 Wellington street, in south Warrnambool, also sold under the hammer.
It attracted bids from two parties, selling for $425,000 to a first-home buyer from Warrnambool and within its $410,000 to $450,000 price guide.
A four-bedroom home at 3 Yarra Drive, in an estate on the corner of Wollaston and Caramut roads in the city's north-west, sold for $700,000. It sold within its price guide of $650,000 to $715,000.
Mrs Stephens said the home was about two or three years old and sold to a young couple purchasing their first home.
