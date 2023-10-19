An iconic Warrnambool nightclub will be transformed into 12 luxury apartments under a multi-million dollar project as part of a solution to the city's need for more accommodation.
Owners Darryl, Susie and son Alister Porter said they spoke to people on a regular basis about the need for more accommodation at their other CBD business - The Whalers Hotel.
"We hear it a lot - there always seems to be a number of events in the city whether it be the nippers carnival or the May races - there's something going on every weekend," Alister said.
The family purchased the nightclub, which closed in June 2017, in 2012.
It was leased for a short time, but the family saw strong demand for accommodation and decided to build luxury apartments.
"We will start work in the new year," Darryl said.
The family has secured Hancocks Construction to build the apartments, which are expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.
"There will be six apartments on each floor," Alister said.
He said there would be one, two and three-bedroom apartments and some would have the option of connecting doors for families.
Mrs Porter said she was looking forward to seeing the building returned to its former glory.
She said its period features would be retained in the new build.
Each apartment would include a dining/lounge area, kitchenette and private bathroom.
The Timor Street building was built in 1854 and was the Bank of Australasia's Warrnambool branch and later Australia and New Zealand Bank Limited.
The Standard has reported recently on the lack of accommodation during busy times after the closure of three motels.
Motel Warrnambool and Gateway Motel were razed last year to make way for a JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, while The Standard understands the Anchor Belle Motel is no longer open to the public.
Mahogany Motel owner Marty Williams told The Standard earlier this year he had been busier than usual.
"The demand has been higher," he said.
"We've been getting a lot more calls because there is a bit less accommodation available in Warrnambool than usual."
