A court filing hearing for a trawler fisherman alleged to have stabbed a colleague twice in the back has been adjourned until after lunch.
Liam Knott, 21, of Tyers Street, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, October 19.
Magistrate John Bentley adjourned the matter until after lunch while the alleged victim makes a statement to police officers in Melbourne.
Mr Knott has been charged with a range of offences including intentionally causing serious injury, associated assault-related offences, making threats and possessing a weapon.
It's alleged an incident took place on the fishing trawler Vivienne Jane on Sunday evening at 7.20pm.
Portland police Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis told the court that a taxi driver picked up Mr Knott and a woman at his Tyres Street address soon after 7pm on Sunday.
He took them to the Portland trawler wharf where it's alleged the victim was already in attendance at the Vivienne Jane.
The taxi driver heard a loud moan and saw three men on the trawler.
He saw a man place Mr Knott in a headlock and hit his head three times on a steel bin.
The taxi driver also heard a comment that someone had been stabbed or that there had been a stabbing.
The third man then threw something into the water, described as being 10 to 15 cms long with a handle - believed to be a knife.
The taxi driver then went to drive off but was waved down and he saw the alleged victim kicking and stomping on Mr Knott.
The taxi driver also noticed that the alleged victim had a large blood stain on the back of his shirt.
He was requested to drive to the Portland police station and then on to the Portland Base Hospital after the alleged victim complained: "I can't breathe".
On arriving hospital staff called the Portland police to report a man had suffered two stab wounds.
The victim was assisted by staff, but lost consciousness and CPR had to be performed for about five minutes.
That was successful and the victim revived.
He was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, but on arrival again went into cardiac arrest and CPR was successfully performed again.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said the victim was now in a stable condition and expected to make a statement to police today.
Statements have also been provided to police by three other people.
Investigators have also obtained CCTV footage and other video from mobile telephones.
Police allege Mr Knott and other people had been drinking alcohol early Sunday morning and there is a video of an incident involving Mr Knott chasing and threatening another man with a knife.
There's also video footage of the victim claiming to have been stabbed on Sunday evening.
There's a statement from the trawler owner who claims Mr Knott told her there had been an incident and he appeared flustered.
She told police he said: "Sorry there was an accident".
Mr Knott was interviewed by police and provided no comment.
Magistrate John Bentley said it appeared there was little idea of what had led to the incident.
"Clearly the victim has been stabbed. There was animosity and a violent struggle," he said.
"But police can't say how it's arisen or how he's been stabbed."
The magistrate said the evidence of the footage involving Mr Knott chasing a man with a knife the morning of the stabbing and threatening to stab him was very relevant.
"It's important evidence. It's pretty damning. He's chasing someone with a knife and then hours later there's a stabbing," he said.
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said there was video footage of Mr Knott threatening to stab a man.
The court heard Mr Knott said: "I'm going to put holes in you like Swiss cheese."
The magistrate decided to stand the case down until after the alleged victim could provide a statement to police which would help clarify the allegations.
It's understood the 29-year-old victim lives in South Australia but when in Victoria he stays on a trawler.
The court also heard that Mr Knott was currently on a community correction order and he was complying with the conditions of that order.
A committal mention is likely to be heard in Warrnambool court during mid January on the new charges.
More to come.
