Thieves steal a dozen chainsaws worth $25,000 - images released

Portland Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating following the theft of 12 chainsaws, worth more than $25,000, from a store in Heywood last week.
Detectives have been told at least two men are believed to have smashed their way into the Princess Highway store last Thursday about 4am.
Once inside the store the men took a quantity of cash and 12 brand new chainsaws of varying value and brand, before they left the scene.
Investigators have released CCTV images of two men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Previously Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford, of the Portland Criminal Investigation Unit, said entry was gained to Heywood's Husqvarna dealer - Chambers Portable Line Boring.
"On Thursday morning (last week) at approximately 4am, two offenders have forced entry to the main sliding door," he said.
"Once inside they have taken the brand new chainsaws."
Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said police had CCTV footage of the incident and investigations were ongoing.
He said police wanted to hear from anyone who had information on the theft.
"We would ask anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
