Thieves steal a dozen chainsaws worth $25,000 - images released

Thieves steal $25,000 worth of goods from Heywood store

By Monique Patterson and Andrew Thomson
Updated January 23 2023 - 1:06pm, first published January 19 2023 - 2:51pm
Portland Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating following the theft of 12 chainsaws, worth more than $25,000, from a store in Heywood last week.

