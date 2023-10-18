The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Gunditjmara woman calls for Warrnambool rally against proposed seismic testing

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 18 2023 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunditjmara woman and whale dreaming custodian Yaraan Couzens Bundle (centre) joins members of the Southern Ocean Protection Embassy Collective at the whale-watching platform at Logans Beach, Warrnambool to call for a rally to be held at the breakwater on Sunday, October 22. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Gunditjmara woman and whale dreaming custodian Yaraan Couzens Bundle (centre) joins members of the Southern Ocean Protection Embassy Collective at the whale-watching platform at Logans Beach, Warrnambool to call for a rally to be held at the breakwater on Sunday, October 22. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A whale dreaming custodian says proposed seismic testing off the south-west coast could "never co-exist peacefully with ancient living creation songlines".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.