The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

South Australian stalker abandons appeal in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
October 17 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A serial stalker described by his victims as a "cancer" has abandoned an appeal against sentence after a County Court judge warned he would likely cop more jail time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.