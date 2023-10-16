THE Terang and district community is rallying around a young mum after the devastating and sudden loss of her partner.
Anthony Martin, 30, died suddenly on Friday, October 13, leaving behind his partner Jenny Pitpit, 26, and their 10-month-old daughter Purity.
Mr Martin is from Vanuatu and Ms Pitpit is from Papua New Guinea. The couple met while working in South Australia and had been together for three years.
The young family have been living above the Middle Hotel in Terang for the past 12 months and working at local dairy farms.
Terang's Julia Ogdin said a group of volunteers was working to raise money to have Mr Martin's body repatriated home to his family for a service and burial.
"Anthony's family are desperately hoping to have his body repatriated home to his village," she said.
She said Ms Pitpit was waiting to hear back from the Coroner's office for details of when Mr Martin's body could be released for transport home.
She said the cost had been quoted at more than $10,000 and needed to be managed through a funeral director specialising in overseas repatriation.
Ms Ogdin said the community was committed to helping Ms Pitpit stay in Australia and provide the best future for Purity, including helping the mother and daughter find long term accommodation.
"Terang is known for being an incredibly supportive community, particularly in times of need," she said.
To support Ms Pitpit a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the cost of repatriation and help Ms Pitpit with housing.
