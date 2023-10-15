The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hundreds take part in annual Parkinson's Support Group walk

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 15 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Judy and Noel Lilley get ready to take part in the city's Parkinson's walk with their son Scott and grandchildren Jed, 9, and Quinn, 6. Picture by Monique Patterson
Warrnambool's Judy and Noel Lilley get ready to take part in the city's Parkinson's walk with their son Scott and grandchildren Jed, 9, and Quinn, 6. Picture by Monique Patterson

The symptoms of Parkinson's disease can be subtle and often ignored, according to the wife of a Warrnambool man who was diagnosed eight years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.