The symptoms of Parkinson's disease can be subtle and often ignored, according to the wife of a Warrnambool man who was diagnosed eight years ago.
Judy Lilley said she was perplexed when she noticed her husband Noel would only swing one arm while on their daily walks.
"When we were walking one arm would stay still and I would say 'swing both arms'," Mrs Lilley said on Sunday.
Mr Lilley now has limited mobility and is unable to do some of the things he used to love doing like mowing the lawn and gardening.
"I can't do what I used to be able to do," Mr Lilley added, saying the symptoms of the disease were frustrating at times.
The two took part in the annual Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group walk on Sunday for the first time.
Mrs Lilley said it was incredibly important to raise money for research on the disease, which affects everyone in different ways.
"Everyone has different symptoms and some people don't even know they have it," she said.
Cobden's Ian Scott was officially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at age 46 but he thinks he may have had it for a few years prior to that.
"I was officially diagnosed in November 2006 but I can remember back in 2001 picking something up and my hand shook," he said.
Mr Scott continued working at the cheese factory in Simpson for eight years after his diagnosis.
However, he stepped down as a foreman and took up a role as gardener because he said his problem solving skills were affected.
Mr Scott said he finds at times when he is walking his feet will freeze and he said the disease had affected his short-term memory.
"I can still do most things - I can still go fishing - it just takes me longer," he said.
Mr Scott said it was extremely important to raise funds for research.
"Without the research, we will never find a cure," he said.
Mr Scott and the Lilley family joined hundreds of people who took part in the Parkinson's walk on Sunday.
The annual event aims to raise awareness and funds for Parkinson's disease.
Andrew Suggett, president of the local support group, said he'd seen an increase in young people diagnosed with the disease.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.