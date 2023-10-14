The Standard
Jury deliver verdict in Hamilton caravan park attack trial

By Jessica Howard
Updated October 14 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:30am
The Hamilton Caravan Park.
A jury has found a Hamilton man guilty of intentionally causing serious injury to another man at a south-west caravan park in 2021.

