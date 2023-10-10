One of the region's most popular home-grown treats would nearly double in production under an ambitious expansion plan.
Timboon Fine Ice Cream owners Caroline Simmons and Tim Marwood want to convert an old shed at 103 Bailey Street into a new processing facility under a $250,000 plan lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The Standard last week reported the 173-square-metre plant would boost production by up to 60,000 litres each year. This week, the pair revealed extra details.
"We get about 80,000 visitors each year coming into the store," Mr Marwood said.
"We've been in a holding pattern for a little while post-COVID, so the growth has been good for us and ensures the long-term viability of our business.
"We've been at the current site behind our house for years and we've simply outgrown the factory. We never dreamed back then we'd have this sort of capacity and we've run out of space.
"We've since found a shed we're going to be leasing for the long term and that's where we'll start to build our factory. We don't imagine we'll be building until after Christmas."
Mr Marwood said the new processing plant would also create opportunities to expand its distribution.
"We've re-branded our dog ice cream and we're hoping to get national distribution with it," he said.
"We did a lot of research and found there's an opportunity there because there's not a lot of product in the dog ice cream space. People spend a lot of money on their dogs in terms of pampering and treats.
"We've designed a formula suitable for dogs with four flavours including maple bacon, banana, vanilla and peanut butter.
"With our steps moving forward into the factory that'll help us keep up with the volume which is exciting for us."
Despite scaling up production, Ms Simmons said the boutique processor would stay committed to backing local suppliers.
"We don't want to get too big because then you change your machinery and the quality of your ice cream suffers - people love it because they can taste the milk and the cream," she said.
"We also want to stick to buying all our supplies as close to home as possible. Our commitment is to keep it all local, which is important."
