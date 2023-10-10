Leaders should condemn Hamas actions, says Israel supporter

Australian leaders should condemn the actions of Hamas, according to a Warrnambool man who believes Judaism saved his life.
Yaakov Rishon, 52, said he believes he would be "either dead or in jail" if he hadn't found Christianity and later Judaism in his 30s.
"I had been periodically homeless and I was heavily into drugs," Mr Rishon said.
Mr Rishon said he was shocked and saddened to see people in Australia celebrating the horrific actions of Hamas on Monday.
The Islamist militant Hamas movement has threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning, as Israel calls up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip, raising fears it planned a ground assault.
The violence, which has claimed more than 1500 lives, prompted international declarations of support for Israel after a devastating weekend attack by Hamas, and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians.
"I have no issue with people supporting Palestine - but this is a terrorist organisation and it's horrific what they have done," he said.
"They have kidnapped, raped and murdered innocent civilians.
"How can this be seen as a reason to celebrate?"
Mr Rishon, who loved living in Warrnambool, said he was disgusted there seemed to be some people who found it acceptable to "hate Jewish people and hate Israel".
"If this was North Korea who did this to South Korea or China who did this to Taiwan, it would be openly condemned.
"But because it is Israel our leaders don't want to talk about it - they're even too scared to label them as terrorists."
Mr Rishon and his wife Lydia have friends who are in Israel at the moment.
He said they were not in immediate danger but they - like the couple - are devastated with what has happened.
"They were due to come home but they decided to extend their stay," Mr Rishon said.
"The next day the rockets started coming in."
Mr Rishon said Judaism, which is based on the principles of loving God and loving each other, was a peaceful faith.
"The faith focuses on community and love thy neighbour," he said.
Mr Rishon said it was heartbreaking Jewish people, who were finally able to resettle about 70 years ago, had now been displaced.
"We believe the land belongs to the tribes of Israel, " Mr Rishon said.
"This was a negotiation that took place thousands of years ago."
Mr Rishon said the actions of the terrorist organisation would "last for decades".
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.