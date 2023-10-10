The chance to re-connect with former clubmates and vie for a premiership was appealing for Merrivale recruit Trent Harman.
The 34-year-old, who played with the Tigers in 2008-09, committed to the club for its 2024 Warrnambool and District league campaign after six years at South Rovers.
The classy midfielder/defender said he was "looking forward to getting stuck in" at his former club, which finished runner-up to Nirranda this year.
He said his previous experience at the Tigers and its standing as a premiership contender played a role in his decision to sign.
"There's still a lot of people around the club from when I was there and they're in a good window and I think a bit of my leadership and experience will help them along the way to maybe go a step further next year," he told The Standard.
Harman enjoyed a very successful stint at the Lions from an individual standpoint, collecting two best and fairests and captaining them for three years.
The 2011 South Warrnambool premiership player thoroughly enjoyed his time at the club but said "the time was right" to part ways.
"I love the club," he said.
"They've done a lot for me and I appreciate the time I had there and just felt the time was right to move on because (from) when I went there it's changed a lot.
"The people I sort of went there knowing have all moved on and I just thought the timing was right. New coaches and all that sort of stuff coming in."
Harman said winning a flag was "absolutely" the goal in 2024 and expected to occupy a role in defence.
"I think I'll play across half-back and just help set up behind the footy and give all the knowledge I can to the younger lads," he said.
"They're quite a young crew. A lot of talent and any wisdom I can (give) to help them better their footy I suppose (is the aim)."
