Family and friends pay tribute to Stan Ross

Family and farming were Stan Ross' two biggest passions.
But that didn't stop him from having a major impact on two community organisations he was involved with.
Mr Ross, 85, was laid to rest on Friday after a battle with dementia.
He is survived by his sons Jeshua and Aaron.
Mr Ross was a long-serving member of the Ellerslie Fire Brigade and a volunteer at the Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria annual state championships.
A Stan Ross memorial trophy is awarded each year for the team which displays the best behaviour, dress and punctuality.
Mr Ross was also there from the start when the Warrnambool Indoor Bowls Club was formed.
Committee member Barb Draffen said Mr Ross was one of the first people who took part in the sport at the Cooramook Hall.
When the competition moved to Warrnambool, Mr Ross was an active member, regularly attending tournaments in Echuca and Ballarat - even driving the bus to ensure as many local players as possible could attend.
Mrs Draffen said Mr Ross had the club's longest serving office bearer record - filling the role of secretary for 11 years.
"He was passionate about indoor bowls," she said
In addition to playing alongside his late wife Josephine, Mr Ross would introduce the game to young people at south-west schools.
Mrs Draffen said Mr Ross had been instrumental in building up club numbers.
She said about 100 people play each Monday night.
Jeshua said his father, who had been living at Lyndoch since late last year, had played indoor bowls up until a few years ago.
He said the sheep and beef farmer would be sadly missed by all who knew him.
