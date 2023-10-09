The Standard
Warrnambool's whale-watching season ends with low numbers

By Jessica Greenan
October 9 2023 - 11:27am
Warrnambool's whale-watching season has ended with no calf-cow pairs sighted.
No calves and just a handful of adults made for a 'quiet' 2023 whale-watching season in Warrnambool.

