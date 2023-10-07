A new volunteer organisation is rescuing excess fruit from trees across Warrnambool and redirecting it to people who need it.
The group, Fruit Rescue, launched this week with volunteers collecting unused fruit from people's gardens and public spaces that would otherwise go to waste.
The rescued produce will be shared between the landowner or person who registers the tree, the volunteer pickers and food distribution organisations or charities.
Fruit Rescue is one of almost 50 volunteer organisations to be showcased at the South West Volunteer Expo on Saturday, October 7 in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy convenor Courtney Mathew came up with the idea, based on a similar Ballarat program, The Hidden Orchard, reaching out to it for information.
"Walking around my neighbourhood I can see there's heaps of fruit trees that are begging to be picked or they end up dropping fruit on the ground because no one is picking them," Ms Mathew said.
She pitched the idea to her fellow Leadership Great South Coast team members who have backgrounds in health and agriculture, to develop as their 2023 project.
Ms Mathew said it had environmental, sustainability, health and financial benefits and the group spoke to community members including Western District Food Share and South West Healthcare's health promotion team.
"They all said this is definitely something," she said. "Our community is struggling to get fresh fruit and we spoke to a bunch of gardeners who said they get sick of eating the same peaches or whatever."
She said a group of volunteer pickers would go to a registered property where they would meet "pick, talk, have a fun time and take home a third of what they pick". The remaining fruit is split between the person who registers the tree and the food distribution organisations or charities.
Food Rescue is a collaboration between LGSC, Warrnambool Community Garden and Permaculture South West Victoria and she said it had received great support from the community, philanthropic trusts and businesses.
"For us, it's really thinking about the resources in your own backyard," Ms Mathew said. "It's not only about the fruit, it's about making connections with your neighbours.
"We want to see this network of volunteers grow across Warrnambool, sharing fruit and sharing friendships as well."
She said while some distribution agencies or charities had registered, she welcomed others to make contact. Any produce not suitable for human consumption will go to Warrnambool Wildlife.
"If it's successful it's easy to replicate so if there's enough interest we'd be willing to go broader," she said.
For more information, to register a property or as a volunteer picker call 0481 505 415 or go to fruitrescue.org.au or attend this weekend's volunteer expo.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott encouraged anyone thinking about volunteering to attend Saturday's expo to find a group or organisation they'd like to help.
"Volunteering is such a special thing you can do to help your community and the people who call it home," Cr Arnott said. "It only takes a little bit of your time, but the impact you can have can be profound.
"The great thing about the volunteer expo is you can find out about some of the amazing groups we have here in our region and find one that suits you.
"When you help other people, it makes you feel good too, and for many people, volunteering can be one of the most rewarding things they ever do."
The expo is on from 10am to 2pm at the Emmanuel Centre on Botanic Road.
Stallholders include:
