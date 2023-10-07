The Standard
Warrnambool Fruit Rescue launches ahead of South West Volunteer Expo

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 7 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:25am
Warrnambool Community Garden deputy convenor Courtney Mathew came up with the idea for Fruit Rescue as part of the Leadership Great South Coast program which she and her team developed and launched on October 1, 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerro
A new volunteer organisation is rescuing excess fruit from trees across Warrnambool and redirecting it to people who need it.

