The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Fairy's restored railway goods shed finally restored

JG
Katrina Lovell
By Jessica Greenan, and Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Damian Gleeson, Senator Raff Ciccone and mayor Karen Foster officially open the restored railway goods shed in Port Fairy. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Cr Damian Gleeson, Senator Raff Ciccone and mayor Karen Foster officially open the restored railway goods shed in Port Fairy. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Restoration works on Port Fairy's 1890s-era railway goods shed have been completed with the heritage-listed building returned to its former glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.