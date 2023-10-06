Restoration works on Port Fairy's 1890s-era railway goods shed have been completed with the heritage-listed building returned to its former glory.
A painstaking external restoration included replacing wall cladding, spouting and repairing original roller doors, painting and repairs to the timber platform.
Where possible, materials have been repaired like for like, with some fixtures specially made in Queensland and specially milled timber.
They even had to get galvanised screws specially made to replicate the historic ones that had rusted away.
Mayor Karen Foster said the process had been long but worth it.
"We've gone from a run-down dilapidated shed secured behind a cyclone fence to a beautifully restored piece of railway history in the heart of town," Cr Foster said.
"We've worked closely with Heritage Victoria to ensure we maintain the shed's history and our contractors BDH Constructions have done an incredible job. It looks amazing."
Cr Foster said the next step was activation of the area, followed by internal works to make it a useable space.
"What that is used for we don't know yet - we will determine that with the community and of course in line with the strict heritage guidelines, but I'm exited to see this first stage of works completed," she said.
Using the building for markets, a stage or weddings are some of the suggested future uses for the location.
Cr Damian Gleeson grew up living next to the goods shed and remembers all the hustle and bustle when it was in full use during the 1970s before it was closed when he was about 12. "It was always busy," he said.
Cr Gleeson recalled taking the train to Melbourne and back in a day to go to the show with a friend. "It was just a hell of an adventure," he said.
The $443,000 project was funded with $220,000 from the federal government and a contribution from council.
The mayor and Federal Labor Senator Raff Ciccone officially opened the structure on Friday, October 6.
"The restored shed is a fantastic outcome for Port Fairy," he said.
The senator also turned the sod on Port Campbell's $16.6 million town centre revitalisation project on Friday.
It marked the first major delivery stage of the project on the foreshore.
The federal government chipped in $5.6 million, the state government $6 million and $5 million from Corangamite Shire Council.
Senator Ciccone said the federal government was committed to supporting regional towns.
"By establishing a higher quality urban environment in Port Campbell, the town will be a more liveable space for residents and more attractive for tourists," he said.
"This is a great example of governments working together - federal, state and local - to invest in regional communities."
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said it was a proud moment after the development twice failed to attract a suitable tenderer.
"This is the biggest project council has ever undertaken and we are grateful for the ongoing support from the federal and Victorian governments," she said.
"We are really blessed to have the internationally renowned natural beauty of the Great Ocean Road's significant landmarks in our back yard.
"This obviously is the backbone of our shire's tourism economy with all the benefits it brings for local businesses and workers."
Works include the installation of decking, pathways and platforms under the Norfolk Pines and the installation of retaining walls, new footpaths and furniture and landscaping.
