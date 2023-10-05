The Standard
Greenwald drink-driver sentenced over fatal crash at Lyons

Updated October 6 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 10:13am
Mum has nightmares of police knocking at front door after son killed in horror crash
The mother of a Portland man killed by a drunk-driver in a head-on crash at Lyons has nightmares of the moment police came to her door in the early hours of the morning.

