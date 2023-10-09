The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool's Chris Hay ready for 2023/24 street stock season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool-based street stock driver Chris Hay is raring to get the 2023/24 season underway. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool-based street stock driver Chris Hay is raring to get the 2023/24 season underway. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool street stock driver Chris Hay is excited to contest a Victorian title at his home track for the first time in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.