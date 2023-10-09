The widespread shortage of qualified early education and child care staff has prompted South West TAFE to unveil a new program to help solve the crisis.
In consultation with industry partners, TAFE has developed the project which will be rolled out over the next 12 months to train 60 students across Warrnambool, Hamilton, Portland and Colac.
The Early Childhood Education and Care project was outlined at an early years industry lunch in Warrnambool with award-winning children's author Andrea Rowe as guest speaker.
The new training package and learning resources will involve flexible options, including teacher-led instruction, theory-based learning and hands-on workshops.
TAFE is also upgrading facilities to create a contemporary simulated early learning space with new spaces in Hamilton and Portland and upgrades in Warrnambool.
TAFE's executive manager for education Louise Cameron said a school-based apprenticeship had been re-introduced for year 11 and 12 students to do their full certificate three while at school.
The "earn and learn model" also includes a bridging program to upskill students to be able to enrol in the diploma.
Ms Cameron said the changes would fast-track solutions for the child-care sector and the difference would be felt as soon as next year.
Head of school of education Deb Boote said the project would allow students to develop real skills to rapidly become effective members of early childhood education teams.
"Students will have access to the latest learning technologies in classrooms adjoining a fully equipped early childhood development space," Ms Boote said.
"We're aiming for less standard classrooms and more industry innovative learning spaces."
Each of the spaces will be designed to host real play sessions where members of the public, through play groups and community partnerships, can bring children while the students get to mix with children and exercise their skills.
TAFE has brought in five "robot babies" to help with their education program, even holding a baby shower when they arrived a few weeks ago.
The robot babies have censors in them to help students learn how to hold, change and look after them.
Teaching education manager Kate Williams said the project had been developed to address widespread staff shortages in the industry.
"We're upgrading our facilities to reflect current industry best practice and taking a modern and sustainable approach to early childhood care," Ms Williams said.
"The new facilities will reflect an early childhood setting so when students go out on placement it won't be new to them and they will be comfortable and confident."
South West TAFE is also developing more flexible ways for people to work and study, new pathways into the industry, including traineeships, and developing a bridging program for people with older qualifications.
Centres wishing to employ students can include them as part of their ratios while they are working towards their qualification, immediately addressing educator shortages and enhancing the hands-on learning for students.
Award-winning children's author Andrea Rowe, who grew up in Mortlake, addressed the luncheon on Monday.
Her picture book Jetty Jumping - which was inspired by her childhood visits to beaches in Port Fairy and Warrnambool - won the 2022 Children's Book Council of Australia picture book of the year for early childhood.
Her latest book Sunday Skating has just been released in Australia, UK and Europe and will be launched in the USA in 2024.
Her new board book, In the Rockpools, is due out November 2023.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.