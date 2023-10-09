Former teacher pleads guilty to historic child sex offence

The Standard
Former Warrnambool teacher pleads guilty to historic child sex offence

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 11:56am
A former Warrnambool teacher, who is serving a lengthy jail sentence for historic child sex offences, has pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting that victim's sister.

