Police are seeking information on a break-in at a Port Fairy cafe.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said an offender or offenders forced entry via a back door at The Mill in Port Fairy.
The break-in to the Sackville Street business occurred between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday morning.
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the offenders rifled through a number of items before stealing an amount of cash from the register.
"They've stolen a quantity of cash, including staff tips," he said.
"It's a particularly low act to steal the tips of hard-working staff."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said it appeared to be an isolated incident, with no other break-ins reported in the area.
He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact him on 5560 1174.
