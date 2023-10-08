The Standard
'Low act': Callous thieves steal staff tips in break-in

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 8 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 12:50pm
A quanity of cash was stolen from a Port Fairy cafe.
Police are seeking information on a break-in at a Port Fairy cafe.

