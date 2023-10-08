The Port Fairy SES's new $4 million building was a godsend during the region's recent storm, according to the new unit controller.
Hannah Morris said while the unit was days away from officially moving into the new headquarters, volunteers were able to operate from out of there.
"We hadn't officially moved in the day the storms came through but we did end up operating out of here," Mrs Morris said.
"It would have been really difficult to do it without the building."
Mrs Morris said the unit had a record number of call outs during the storm, with more than 60 calls for assistance.
Two days later, unit members moved into the new premises.
"It was a huge four days," Mrs Morris said.
The new $4 million headquarters was officially launched on Saturday night.
The unit had previously been operating out of a makeshift shed in Port Fairy and a satellite facility co-located with the Koroit CFA.
In 2021, the unit had to move out of its Sackville Street base after it was condemned.
An assessment found there was an unacceptable safety risk - including a high risk of electrocution and mould embedded in the building's frame.
Funding for a new headquarters was announced in June that year.
Mrs Morris said the unit had 18 operational members and eight associate members.
She said the goal was to increase member numbers in the coming months.
"We've got an opportunity to grow the unit as well so we will be looking at doing some recruiting," she said.
Ensuring the unit continues to assist the community was the main goal, she said.
"At the end of the day we are here for our community," she said.
The new headquarters is co-located with the Port Fairy CFA.
It has the capacity to accommodate up to 45 members and has a dedicated communications room and large meeting/training room.
