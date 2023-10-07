The Standard
Five Warrnambool homes sell at auction on Saturday

By Madeleine McNeil
October 7 2023
About 65 people watched on as five parties bid for a three-bedroom home at 5 Lutana Grove in the city's north. Auctioneer Jason Thwaites sold the property under the hammer for $620,000. Picture by Madeleine McNeil
Demand for low-maintenance homes remains strong in Warrnambool as five parties bid for a property at 5 Lutana Grove in the city's north on Saturday.

