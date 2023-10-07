Warrnambool has won the race for the hotly contested signature of recently retired AFL midfielder Ben Cunnington.
Cunnington, who amassed 238 games at the highest level for North Melbourne, will link up with former Carlton VFL coach in Dan O'Keefe, who is in his second year as Warrnambool coach.
There was much speculation about where the 32-year-old would play this year, as he gets set to move home to the south-west.
O'Keefe was ecstatic to have Cunnington commit to the Blues for the 2024 Hampden league season.
"We are just so excited to get someone of his calibre from an on-field point-of-view to chase the success we are no doubt after," O'Keefe told The Standard. "But in saying that, the most impressive thing with Ben is his character and what he'll bring just in that."
O'Keefe believed Cunnington, his wife Belinda and their three kids would be great assets at the club.
"They're just a ripping family," he said. "They'll fit right into the club that's already family-orientated."
O'Keefe said it was hard to pick whether Cunnington's biggest impact will come on-or-off the field.
"His experience just in life in general since having 14 years in the AFL system, but everything outside of that as well, being a dad-of-three, a husband, going through the health battles (testicular cancer) he's been through, you couldn't get a more experienced or worldly person than Ben," he said.
Cunnington, a contested ball-winner, will boost the Blues' midfield but has the ability to play up forward, marked by his 10 goals on debut for Cobden as a 15-year-old.
"It'd be silly not to think we'd throw him in there (midfield) and he's keen to do that," O'Keefe said. "But, particularly in this competition as a young fella, he's a proven goal-kicker and he's got beautiful skills and he's strong.
"I'm sure we'll probably see him up forward at some stage as well."
The Hampden league has been boosted by the signings of several former AFL players in past seasons, including most recently North Warrnambool Eagles' Nathan Vardy and Terang Mortlake's Lewis Taylor.
O'Keefe said Cunnington was keen to play community football again and immerse himself within the club.
One selling point for Cunnington was the youth coming through Warrnambool's ranks.
"Our under 18s were extremely successful winning a premiership," O'Keefe said. "He wants to help some young talent coming through and he's been really open about suggesting that.
"I'm looking forward to him and I working together on some of our young talent at the club."
The Blues, who finished eighth with a 7-11 record in 2023, is hoping to take strides up the ladder in O'Keefe's second season at the helm.
They had already announced two signings prior to Cunnington, with past Blue Austin Steere returning to the club, and former Hampden league talent Taylem Wason crossing from Warrnambool and District league club Russells Creek.
O'Keefe, who praised his club's small recruiting team, was excited about the momentum the Blues were building ever since their final few 2023 home-and-away games and into the off-season.
"We've got most of our boys signed and contracted already," he said. "To know we're not far off it anyway and to have everyone recommit and to just add some cream to our best 22 is really exciting."
