Dave Hughes pays tribute to 'angel' mum Carmel

Carmel Hughes passed on her cheeky sense of humour to her comedian son Dave.
The Warrnambool born comedian shared the sad news his mother passed away on Friday night on Instagram.
"My angel mum Carmel passed away last night, at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She has earnt the rest," Hughes wrote.
He became emotional when speaking about his unwell mother on radio show Hughesy, Ed and Erin on Friday.
"It's been a tough couple of weeks," he told his co hosts Erin Molan and Ed Kavalee.
Hughes said his mother, who grew up in an orphanage, had always been stoic and never complained.
He said one of his nieces visited his mother in hospital and knocked a bucket near her bed.
"Mum said: 'I'm the one kicking the bucket, not you'," Hughes said.
Thousands of people shared their condolences on Mrs Hughes passing on Instagram.
Carmel Hughes was surrounded by family when she passed away on Friday. Picture: Instagram.
Molan said she was thinking of Hughes and his family.
"Sending so much love. She was so immensely proud of not just your professional accomplishments ... and there've been plenty ... but the class of human being you are. The things you do for others every day. Your heart. You beautiful wife and kids. I love that line... you've earn't the rest... yes she has xxx," she wrote.
Kate Langbroek also commented.
"Your most brilliant, funny, wise and grounded ma. Baker of biscuits. Summer-up of situations. Farewell beloved Carmen. She has jewels in her crown," she wrote.
