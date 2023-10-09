Tinkering under the bonnet of his dad's car as a kid inspired a passion for mechanics, and now Daryl McGillivray is going out on his own.
His new business, DCM Automotive Centre, opens in Warrnambool's Grace Avenue this week.
"I've been working on cars since I was about 13 with my dad and my pop," he said.
"Dad was big on the old Holdens, and so was my pop.
"He always tinkered with cars."
Following in his father and grandfather's footsteps, Mr McGillivray has an old HJ of his own.
"I'm in a local car club here," he said.
From those early years working on an EH or HJ Holden with his dad, Mr Gillivray's decade of experience has grown to being under the hood of plenty of older model cars.
Having started his career in Camperdown, he also spent years working at service station-based mechanic businesses where he has seen plenty of newer makes and models.
"You get all-round experience," he said.
But Mr McGillivray didn't start out fixing cars.
"I was a refrigeration mechanic but the passion of the cars crept in and I wanted to pursue motor mechanics," Mr McGillivray said.
"I've been wanting to go out on my own for years."
He decided now was the time.
With a shortage of mechanics in the industry and wait lists ballooning, he said he hoped to be able to find staff as his business expands.
