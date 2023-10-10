The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Warrnambool Parkinson's Support Group walk will be on Sunday, October 15

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
October 10 2023 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVERYONE in Warrnambool knows someone affected by Parkinson's, says local support group president Andrew Suggett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.