EVERYONE in Warrnambool knows someone affected by Parkinson's, says local support group president Andrew Suggett.
Mr Suggett is encouraging the community to get behind the Parkinson's Support Group annual walk on Sunday, October 15 and said he'd seen an increase in young people diagnosed with the disease.
"It does unfortunately seem to be galloping ahead," he said.
"I reckon I get a couple of calls every three weeks.
"Once it was considered an old person's disease."
Mr Suggett said some people diagnosed with Parkinson's were unsure or shy about reaching out to the group.
"Unfortunately it's not a very attractive disease," he said.
"Like anyone when you're diagnosed you ask 'why me?'"
Mr Suggett was diagnosed 23 years ago when he was 57 and said exercise had played a large role in him being active in the community.
"Maintaining an active life has been key," he said.
"Medication is important but I have no doubt of the importance of exercise.
"Don't let it beat you down and exercise also helps to keep you in the right mindset.
"I believe everyone in Warrnambool would know someone with Parkinson's or someone caring for family or friends with Parkinson's.
"The thing with Parkinson's is you don't know how you'll be till you get out of bed in the morning.
"On a good day I can't write, on a better day I can do whatever I want. No matter what, I never miss a golf day."
Last year 350 people attended the short walk and Mr Suggett said he hoped about 200 would be there on Sunday.
The walk will begin at 11am the car park next to The Pavilion and there will be a free sausage sizzle.
