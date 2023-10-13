Rising cost of living hits south-west residents

Delaying medical or dental appointments is something a number of south-west residents have had to do in recent months.
The Standard conducted a cost of living survey and a number of people said they had to delay or cancel an appointment because they were struggling to make ends meet.
More than 50 per cent of respondents said they had delayed or cancelled an appointment.
One respondent said they had lost a number of teeth due to decay.
"I can't afford new ones and I can barely eat," they said.
Another person said they couldn't get a dental appointment until next year.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell recently spoke about the long wait times for south-west residents trying to access treatment through the public health system.
Ms Britnell said the region had an average wait time for general dental care in the public dental system of 38.1 months.
She said this was a year longer than the statewide average wait time.
"The famous Chinese proverb goes 'Every smile makes you a day younger'," Ms Britnell said.
"Well, there is not much to smile about in south-west coast with the state of our public dental system under this Labor government."
The survey also found more than 90 per cent of respondents had noticed an increase in their weekly shopping bill, while 79 per cent had seen an increase in their electricity bill.
One respondent said their shopping bill had almost doubled, while another said they were paying almost $100 every time they visited the supermarket "even if it's just to get groceries for dinner".
"Ten to 20 per cent (increase) on all items," another person wrote.
The survey also showed more than 80 per cent of people were paying more to fill their car with petrol.
"My car would be full on $100, now I'm paying $120," one person wrote.
When it comes to dining out or buying takeaway food, more than 80 per cent of respondents said they had been forced to cut back due to the rising cost of living.
"We rarely dine out now," wrote one respondent. "Last year it would have been once a week."
