Purchasing an existing property for a new West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House was ruled out because it would be too expensive, it has been revealed.
But the city council says it could still be an option if it decides to make the temporary facility permanent.
A survey of almost 250 people found 64 per cent of people were in support of the temporary facility.
Since 2019, the neighbourhood house has been operating out of the Beamish Street kinder but with increased kinder hours being rolled out, that is no longer an option.
Community member Laxon Fowler said there were two houses in the area - one for sale in the $300,000 to $400,000 range - that fell within the budget which had been on the market for weeks.
He asked the council why a permanent home wasn't considered.
However, community development director Ingrid Bishop said the option of purchasing a property had been considered.
But when the council had looked at the current price of properties - knowing it would have to put in a significant investment to retrofit it to make sure it was fit for purpose - she said there was a "considerable cost" involved.
"However, going forward should council deem that could be a permanent facility, that would be something that council would absolutely look at," she said.
Ms Bishop said the council hadn't yet made a decision on how it would progress with the temporary facility.
She said the council would make that decision based on data when the engagement process had been finalised, and once the council had been supplied with a service delivery model and costings.
Ms Bishop said details of the public consultation would be included in a report to the council by the end of the year.
Almost 250 people have had their say on the proposal in a council survey, and 25 people turned out to focus group sessions last week including five councillors, staff and reference group members.
The survey found a majority - 64 per cent - were in favour of the neighbourhood house being situated on a temporary basis at the Pecton Avenue park, council says.
"The park is situated in the heart of West Warrnambool, is accessible, has space for a neighbourhood house, is owned by Council and has services including power and water," the council said.
"These make it a suitable site for the Neighbourhood House."
Concerns raised about the proposed location in the survey included parking, impact on green space, potential perceptions of community safety and wanting to have the park exclusively as a children's playspace.
The details of the community consultation and officer's recommendations will be included in a report that the council will consider in its December meeting.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.