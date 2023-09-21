The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

More than 150 residents have a say on Warrnambool neighbourhood house plan

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
September 22 2023 - 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what the neighbourhood house could look like in the Pecton Avenue park. Picture supplied
An artist's impression of what the neighbourhood house could look like in the Pecton Avenue park. Picture supplied

More than 150 people have taken part in a survey over plans to site the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House in a playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.