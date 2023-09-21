More than 150 people have taken part in a survey over plans to site the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House in a playground.
The city council has launched extensive community consultation over its plan to put two relocatables at the Pecten Avenue playground to house a neighbourhood house - a project that will cost $500,000.
Since 2019, the neighbourhood house has been operating out of the Beamish Street kinder, but with increased kinder hours being rolled out, that is no longer an option.
The city council's acting chief executive officer Ingrid Bishop said it was continuing to receive feedback on the proposed concept and design for the neighbourhood house.
She said the council had held a listening post at the Pecten Avenue park which had a great turnout of more than 150 residents.
Another one is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 between 1pm to 3pm.
"Anyone interested in the project can drop in and share their thoughts," Ms Bishop said.
Survey participants also have the option to register for a focus group discussion on either Wednesday, October 4, between 5pm to 7pm at the West Warrnambool Primary School or Saturday, October 7 between 3pm to 5pm at St Pius X Primary School.
"To date, council has received over 150 surveys - both online and hard copy surveys received," Ms Bishop said.
"Once all the feedback has been received and the data collated, a report will go to council in November providing an update on the project and next steps."
The need for a neighbourhood house in west Warrnambool is so great, the city council has made a move to get something to meet the demand sooner rather than later by installing the temporary structures within the large Pecton Avenue park.
The idea has won support but has also prompted backlash from some residents.
